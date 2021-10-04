C John Wilder Purchases 19,763 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Stock

Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Director C John Wilder acquired 19,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $62.78 per share, for a total transaction of $1,240,721.14. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

C John Wilder also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 4th, C John Wilder acquired 20,225 shares of Evergy stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $62.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,262,040.00.

On Tuesday, September 28th, C John Wilder acquired 19,778 shares of Evergy stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $62.76 per share, with a total value of $1,241,267.28.

On Thursday, September 23rd, C John Wilder acquired 19,840 shares of Evergy stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $63.70 per share, with a total value of $1,263,808.00.

Shares of Evergy stock traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $62.62. 781,057 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,453,606. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.44 and a 200-day moving average of $63.69. Evergy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.52 and a 12 month high of $69.45.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 14.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.03%.

EVRG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Evergy in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Evergy from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Evergy in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Evergy in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Evergy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Evergy during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pacitti Group Inc. grew its stake in Evergy by 43.9% in the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Evergy in the second quarter worth $36,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Evergy in the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Evergy in the second quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

