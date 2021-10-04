Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Holdings Lifted by DG Capital Management LLC

DG Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 175,250 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,734 shares during the quarter. Caesars Entertainment makes up about 3.9% of DG Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. DG Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Caesars Entertainment worth $18,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Point Break Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC now owns 9,735,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397,483 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 33.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,656,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,085 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 40.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,417,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,033 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 3.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,900,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,676,000 after purchasing an additional 101,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 18.5% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,644,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,605,000 after buying an additional 256,239 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

CZR has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Bank of America upgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Cowen increased their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Caesars Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.87.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director Michael E. Pegram sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.48, for a total value of $552,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 842 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.83, for a total transaction of $76,478.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CZR stock traded down $1.06 on Monday, reaching $118.43. The stock had a trading volume of 118,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,089,058. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.16. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.07 and a 1 year high of $119.81. The stock has a market cap of $25.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.19 and a beta of 3.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.55.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.74. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 25.91% and a negative return on equity of 38.37%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

