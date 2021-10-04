Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) Declares Dividend of $0.30

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) announced a dividend on Monday, October 4th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, October 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th.
Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 15.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years.
CHY stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.50. The stock had a trading volume of 196,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,441. Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has a 52 week low of $11.45 and a 52 week high of $16.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.87.
About Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund
Calamos Convertible & High Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. It seeks total return through capital appreciation and current income by investing in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds. The company was founded on March 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.
