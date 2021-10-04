Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) Declares Dividend of $0.30

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) announced a dividend on Monday, October 4th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, October 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 15.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years.

CHY stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.50. The stock had a trading volume of 196,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,441. Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has a 52 week low of $11.45 and a 52 week high of $16.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.87.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,712,346 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 38,799 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund were worth $27,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund

Calamos Convertible & High Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. It seeks total return through capital appreciation and current income by investing in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds. The company was founded on March 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.

