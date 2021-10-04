Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.29 Per Share

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI) declared a dividend on Monday, October 4th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.285 per share on Wednesday, October 20th. This represents a yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. This is a positive change from Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.10.

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 15.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NASDAQ CHI traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.93. The company had a trading volume of 186,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,691. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.07. Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $10.84 and a 1 year high of $15.81.

Calamos Convertible Opportunities & Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. It seeks total return through capital appreciation and current income by investing in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield fixed income securities. The company was founded on April 17, 2002 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.

