Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Plans Dividend of $0.59 (NASDAQ:CCD)

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD) announced a dividend on Monday, October 4th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a dividend of 0.585 per share on Wednesday, October 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th.

Shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund stock traded down $0.19 on Monday, reaching $30.17. The company had a trading volume of 93,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,873. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.51. Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $22.22 and a 52-week high of $34.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 183,020 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,724 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund were worth $5,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Income Fund is a closed-end management investment company which engages in the provision of total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income. The company was founded on March 11, 2014 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

