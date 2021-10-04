Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) to Issue $0.30 Dividend

Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) declared a dividend on Monday, October 4th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, October 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th.

Shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.81. 14,469 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,930. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.06. Calamos Global Total Return Fund has a 52-week low of $11.44 and a 52-week high of $17.47.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Calamos Global Total Return Fund stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 244,928 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 37,733 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Calamos Global Total Return Fund were worth $3,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. It seeks total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income by investing in a portfolio of equities, convertible securities, and high yield corporate bonds. The company was founded on March 30, 2004 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.

