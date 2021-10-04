Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ) Plans Dividend of $0.31

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ) declared a dividend on Monday, October 4th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a dividend of 0.3075 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, October 20th. This represents a yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. This is a positive change from Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund’s previous dividend of $0.08.
Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has increased its dividend payment by 12.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years.
NASDAQ:CSQ traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.51. 301,673 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 231,959. Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has a 1 year low of $12.69 and a 1 year high of $19.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.04.
About Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund
Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund operates as a Closed-End Investment Fund/Investment Trust. The Fund seeks total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income by investing in a diversified portfolio of equities, convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds. Its investment services are provided through Calamos Advisors LLC.
