Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ) Plans Dividend of $0.31

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ) declared a dividend on Monday, October 4th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a dividend of 0.3075 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, October 20th. This represents a yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. This is a positive change from Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund’s previous dividend of $0.08.

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has increased its dividend payment by 12.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years.

Get Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund alerts:

NASDAQ:CSQ traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.51. 301,673 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 231,959. Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has a 1 year low of $12.69 and a 1 year high of $19.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.04.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,411,502 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 85,716 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund were worth $62,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund operates as a Closed-End Investment Fund/Investment Trust. The Fund seeks total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income by investing in a diversified portfolio of equities, convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds. Its investment services are provided through Calamos Advisors LLC.

Featured Article: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.