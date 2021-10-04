Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (LON:CMCL) Raises Dividend to $0.14 Per Share

Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (LON:CMCL) declared a dividend on Monday, October 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This is a positive change from Caledonia Mining’s previous dividend of $0.13. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of CMCL stock traded up GBX 10 ($0.13) on Monday, hitting GBX 910 ($11.89). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,536. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 2.11. Caledonia Mining has a fifty-two week low of GBX 850 ($11.11) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,500 ($19.60). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 905.51 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 996.44. The stock has a market capitalization of £110.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67.

In related news, insider Johan Holtzhausen bought 1,200 shares of Caledonia Mining stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 889 ($11.61) per share, for a total transaction of £10,668 ($13,937.81).

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc primarily engages in the operation of a gold mine. The company also explores for and develops mineral properties for precious metals. Its primary asset is the Blanket Mine, a gold mine located in Zimbabwe. The company was formerly known as Caledonia Mining Corporation and changed its name to Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc in March 2016.

