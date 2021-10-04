Calian Group (TSE:CGY) Receives “Buy” Rating from Echelon Wealth Partners

Calian Group (TSE:CGY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$85.00 price objective on the stock. Echelon Wealth Partners’ price target suggests a potential upside of 36.85% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Acumen Capital upped their price objective on shares of Calian Group to C$82.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Laurentian Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Calian Group to C$74.25 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

TSE CGY traded down C$0.66 during trading on Friday, hitting C$62.11. The company had a trading volume of 6,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,320. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19. Calian Group has a one year low of C$53.27 and a one year high of C$71.91. The company has a market cap of C$699.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$63.21 and its 200-day moving average is C$59.66.

Calian Group (TSE:CGY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.68 by C$0.30. The company had revenue of C$136.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$126.20 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Calian Group will post 3.6300001 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jo-Anne Cecile Poirier sold 821 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$63.66, for a total transaction of C$52,264.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$181,240.02. Also, Director Kenneth Jeffrey Loeb sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$65.11, for a total transaction of C$292,995.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,206 shares in the company, valued at C$404,072.66. Insiders sold a total of 10,921 shares of company stock worth $710,375 over the last ninety days.

About Calian Group

Calian Group Ltd. provides services and solutions in the areas of advanced technologies, health, learning, and information technology (IT) in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's Advanced Technologies segment offers developed products and engineering solutions for software and product development, studies, requirements analysis, project management, engineered system and turnkey solutions, and training; and manufacturing services.

