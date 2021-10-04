Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) EVP Shane Todd Marshall Eleniak Sells 26,000 Shares

Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) EVP Shane Todd Marshall Eleniak sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $1,261,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE CALX traded up $1.96 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $52.27. 463,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 668,233. Calix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.78 and a 12-month high of $53.84. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.21, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.64.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. Calix had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 13.16%. The company had revenue of $168.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Calix, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

CALX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of Calix in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Calix from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Calix from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of Calix in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.88.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Calix by 24.2% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,519,882 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $119,695,000 after purchasing an additional 491,455 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in shares of Calix by 5.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 211,581 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,050,000 after buying an additional 11,441 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Calix by 553.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 140,859 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,692,000 after buying an additional 119,289 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Calix during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Calix by 108,892.9% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,259 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 15,245 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.93% of the company’s stock.

Calix Company Profile

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

