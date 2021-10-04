Callisto Network Achieves Market Cap of $16.49 Million (CLO)

Callisto Network (CURRENCY:CLO) traded down 6.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 4th. Callisto Network has a market cap of $16.49 million and approximately $196,808.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Callisto Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0064 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Callisto Network has traded 11% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,342.83 or 0.07019488 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.97 or 0.00109127 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 50.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Callisto Network Coin Profile

Callisto Network (CRYPTO:CLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 14th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 2,614,098,213 coins and its circulating supply is 2,575,109,612 coins. The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here . Callisto Network’s official website is callisto.network . The official message board for Callisto Network is forum.callisto.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Callisto ia a new blockchain network based on the Ethereum protocol with its own cryptocurrency (CLO). Unlike ETH, CLO is posing itself as a value storage. The whole emission is completely controlled by miners and their influence grows with the growth of the network. Callisto introduces a Cold staking protocol that rewards coin holders for being network participants. Cold staking is a smart-contract based process that allows CLO holders to earn interest in a total CLO emission when they hold CLO coins at their balances for long enough period of staking time (1 month by default). “

