Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Shares Up 6.6%

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) shot up 6.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $53.83 and last traded at $53.74. 7,059 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,294,561 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.43.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CPE. Truist reduced their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $49.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.64.

Get Callon Petroleum alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 3.48.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. Callon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 92.16% and a positive return on equity of 24.26%. The firm had revenue of $440.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.48 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Callon Petroleum will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total transaction of $45,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPE. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Callon Petroleum in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Callon Petroleum in the second quarter worth about $34,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 40.8% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Callon Petroleum in the first quarter worth about $45,000. 77.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Recommended Story: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Callon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.