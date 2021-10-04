Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 135,100 shares, a decline of 28.3% from the August 31st total of 188,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 140,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLMT. Caption Management LLC purchased a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,251,000. Knott David M increased its position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 10.8% during the second quarter. Knott David M now owns 3,153,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,663,000 after acquiring an additional 308,300 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 52.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 491,501 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,998,000 after acquiring an additional 168,138 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the first quarter valued at $750,000. Finally, Adams Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 1.3% in the second quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 4,615,224 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,706,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. 22.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Calumet Specialty Products Partners alerts:

CLMT opened at $8.03 on Monday. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a one year low of $2.55 and a one year high of $8.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $631.77 million, a PE ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 2.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.48.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $807.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.20 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will post -3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st.

About Calumet Specialty Products Partners

Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP engages in the production of specialty hydrocarbon products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products, Fuel Products and Corporate. The Specialty Products segment produces lubricating oils, solvents, waxes, synthetic lubricants and other products.

See Also: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.