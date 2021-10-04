Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Stock Price Up 4.9%

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT)’s share price rose 4.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.54 and last traded at $8.42. Approximately 690 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 175,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.03.

CLMT has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st.

The company has a market capitalization of $672.68 million, a PE ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 2.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.48.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $807.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. will post -3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 1st quarter worth $89,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $103,000. SG3 Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $161,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the first quarter valued at about $143,000. Institutional investors own 22.83% of the company’s stock.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLMT)

Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP engages in the production of specialty hydrocarbon products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products, Fuel Products and Corporate. The Specialty Products segment produces lubricating oils, solvents, waxes, synthetic lubricants and other products.

