Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Shares Down 5.5%

Shares of Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) traded down 5.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $38.49 and last traded at $38.57. 3,192 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 248,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.81.
A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Camtek in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Camtek from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.50.
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.64 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.76.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Camtek by 8.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Camtek in the second quarter valued at $951,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Camtek in the second quarter valued at $1,611,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Camtek in the second quarter valued at $935,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Camtek by 1,555.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 216,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,158,000 after purchasing an additional 203,265 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.23% of the company’s stock.
Camtek Company Profile (NASDAQ:CAMT)
Camtek Ltd. manufactures metrology and inspection equipment, and provides software solutions serving the advanced packaging, memory, complementary metaloxidesemiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems radio frequency and other segments in the Semiconductors industry. The company provides solutions and yield-enhancement data, enabling manufacturers to improve yield and drive down their production costs.
