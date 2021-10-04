Canada Silver Cobalt Works (CVE:CCW) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.24

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. (CVE:CCW) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.24, with a volume of 178374 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.37. The company has a market cap of C$30.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69.

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Company Profile (CVE:CCW)

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for silver, cobalt, nickel, gold, and copper deposits. Its flagship property is the Castle mine consists of 19 claims, 34 leases, and two licenses covering an area of 2,815 hectares located in Ontario, Canada.

