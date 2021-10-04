Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Stock Holdings Lifted by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 5,805.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 367,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 361,370 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.05% of Canadian National Railway worth $38,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CNI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 141.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 603,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,988,000 after acquiring an additional 353,693 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 4.9% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 22,972 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 22.0% in the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 11,497 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 14.0% in the first quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 2,324 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 4.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 36,391 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Loop Capital cut shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$139.00 to C$144.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.78.

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock opened at $118.01 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.67 billion, a PE ratio of 26.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $112.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.07. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $98.69 and a 52-week high of $128.41.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 20.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. Analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were issued a $0.4827 dividend. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.99%.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

