Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.77.

Several research firms have issued reports on CNQ. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. CIBC upped their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$48.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

CNQ opened at $36.80 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $43.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.89. Canadian Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $14.85 and a 1 year high of $38.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 17.14%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.3748 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is -346.51%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 16,026 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,329 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 47,848 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the second quarter worth $41,000. 67.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading; Midstream & Refining; and Exploration & Production.

Featured Article: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.