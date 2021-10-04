Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Short Interest Up 55.2% in September

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,910,000 shares, an increase of 55.2% from the August 31st total of 8,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,880,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at $36.80 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.52 and a 200 day moving average of $33.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.89. Canadian Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $14.85 and a 12-month high of $38.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.22. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. On average, analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.3748 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -346.51%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNQ. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,329 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 452.5% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,641 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. 67.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$65.00 to C$67.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$48.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.77.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading; Midstream & Refining; and Exploration & Production.

Featured Article: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.