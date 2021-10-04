Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Shares Acquired by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 683.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 430,936 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 375,936 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.06% of Canadian Pacific Railway worth $33,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 413.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 83,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,412,000 after buying an additional 67,149 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 331.3% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 143,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,023,000 after buying an additional 110,000 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 393.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 795,532 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,184,000 after buying an additional 634,295 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 388.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 133,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,246,000 after buying an additional 105,980 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 376.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 774,354 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,555,000 after buying an additional 611,709 shares during the period. 69.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$108.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.48.

NYSE CP opened at $66.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.29. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 12 month low of $58.79 and a 12 month high of $83.07. The company has a market capitalization of $44.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.86.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.17. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 41.46% and a return on equity of 32.10%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.1512 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is currently 22.73%.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

