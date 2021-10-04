Canadian Utilities Limited (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Canadian Utilities Limited (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.71.

A number of research firms have commented on CDUAF. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Canadian Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Canadian Utilities alerts:

CDUAF stock opened at $27.09 on Monday. Canadian Utilities has a 12 month low of $23.08 and a 12 month high of $30.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.99 and its 200 day moving average is $28.12.

Canadian Utilities Ltd. engages in the provision of business solutions to companies in the utilities, energy, structures and logistics, and technologies sector. It operates through the following business units: Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, and Corporate & Other. The Electricity segment delivers electricity generation, transmission, distribution, and related infrastructure solutions.

See Also: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.