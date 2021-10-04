Canadian Utilities Limited (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Canadian Utilities Limited (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.71.

A number of research firms have commented on CDUAF. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Canadian Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

CDUAF stock opened at $27.09 on Monday. Canadian Utilities has a 12 month low of $23.08 and a 12 month high of $30.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.99 and its 200 day moving average is $28.12.

Canadian Utilities Company Profile

Canadian Utilities Ltd. engages in the provision of business solutions to companies in the utilities, energy, structures and logistics, and technologies sector. It operates through the following business units: Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, and Corporate & Other. The Electricity segment delivers electricity generation, transmission, distribution, and related infrastructure solutions.

