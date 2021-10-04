Cancom (ETR:COK) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Shares of Cancom SE (ETR:COK) dropped 1.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as €50.40 ($59.29) and last traded at €50.50 ($59.41). Approximately 34,911 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 91,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at €51.22 ($60.26).

COK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on shares of Cancom in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €58.00 ($68.24) price target on shares of Cancom in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Warburg Research set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on shares of Cancom in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €73.00 ($85.88) price target on shares of Cancom in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €63.33 ($74.51).

The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €53.90 and its 200 day moving average is €51.31.

CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany, Austria, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, and the United States. The company operates through Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions segments. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

