Cannabics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNBX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Cannabics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNBX) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a drop of 28.6% from the August 31st total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 160,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Cannabics Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.16 on Monday. Cannabics Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.14 and a 52-week high of $0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.16 and a 200 day moving average of $0.20.

About Cannabics Pharmaceuticals

Cannabics Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of novel cannabinoid-based products and innovative technologies for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded on September 15, 2004 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

