Cannabis Strategic Ventures (OTCMKTS:NUGS) Short Interest Update

Cannabis Strategic Ventures (OTCMKTS:NUGS) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,700 shares, an increase of 39.9% from the August 31st total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,902,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NUGS traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.05. The stock had a trading volume of 552,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,670,464. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.08. Cannabis Strategic Ventures has a fifty-two week low of $0.04 and a fifty-two week high of $0.62.

About Cannabis Strategic Ventures

Cannabis Strategic Ventures is a company, which focuses on the medical and legal recreational cannabis sectors. It operates through the following segments: Providing Employment and Consultation to Cannabis Industry, and Develop Intellectual Property to be Licensed to the Cannabis Industry. The company was founded on December 23, 2003 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, CA.

