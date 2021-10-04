Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) Sets New 52-Week Low at $32.46

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $32.46 and last traded at $32.50, with a volume of 2712 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.80.

CSII has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.75.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -99.41 and a beta of 0.86.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative net margin of 5.18% and a negative return on equity of 4.95%. The company had revenue of $70.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.00 million. Cardiovascular Systems’s revenue was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 32.9% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,353 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 6.4% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,710 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 3.7% in the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 10,223 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 3.6% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,845 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 2.2% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,787 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Cardiovascular Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:CSII)

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. It offers orbital atherectomy systems for both peripheral and coronary commercial applications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St.

