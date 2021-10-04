CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $104.40.

CDNA has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on CareDx from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on CareDx in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on CareDx from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st.

CareDx stock opened at $66.58 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -369.89 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.85. CareDx has a 12-month low of $40.44 and a 12-month high of $99.83.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $74.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.02 million. CareDx had a negative net margin of 3.53% and a negative return on equity of 2.39%. Research analysts anticipate that CareDx will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CareDx news, insider Reginald Seeto sold 5,994 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.67, for a total value of $513,505.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,715,201.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total transaction of $907,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 374,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,945,019.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,652 shares of company stock valued at $3,041,246. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in CareDx by 4.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,236,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,221,000 after acquiring an additional 236,715 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of CareDx by 2.3% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,564,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,707,000 after buying an additional 103,286 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of CareDx by 3.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,227,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,885,000 after buying an additional 127,928 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP raised its position in shares of CareDx by 20.9% in the second quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 1,739,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,227,000 after buying an additional 300,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of CareDx by 9.6% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,653,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,334,000 after buying an additional 145,175 shares during the last quarter.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

