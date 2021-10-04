Cartesi Price Tops $0.68 on Top Exchanges (CTSI)

Cartesi (CURRENCY:CTSI) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 4th. Cartesi has a market cap of $276.96 million and approximately $37.59 million worth of Cartesi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cartesi coin can currently be bought for $0.68 or 0.00001375 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Cartesi has traded 18.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002026 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002124 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.13 or 0.00063065 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.88 or 0.00099035 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $69.89 or 0.00141612 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 59.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,383.50 or 1.00059093 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,392.13 or 0.06873017 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Cartesi Coin Profile

Cartesi was first traded on April 20th, 2020. Cartesi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 408,197,415 coins. The Reddit community for Cartesi is https://reddit.com/r/cartesi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cartesi’s official message board is medium.com/cartesi . Cartesi’s official website is cartesi.io . Cartesi’s official Twitter account is @cartesiproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cartesi provides a Linux runtime environment for scalable blockchain Dapps. Complex and intensive computations run off-chain while retaining the security guarantees of the blockchain. The Cartesi Token economy has been designed to overcome challenges of usability and scalability of blockchain applications. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of Cartesi (CTSI) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of Cartesi, designed to play a major role in the functioning of the ecosystem on Cartesi, and intended to be used solely as the primary utility token on the network. CTSI is an essential ingredient for the proper functioning of Cartesi's Data Ledger, which is a PoS-based side-chain for temporary data storage. Block generators receive CTSI mine rewards and fees paid by parties adding data to the ledger. “

Buying and Selling Cartesi

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cartesi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cartesi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cartesi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

