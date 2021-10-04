Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Insider Sells $46,230.30 in Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.26, for a total transaction of $46,230.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Thomas Taira also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 3rd, Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.95, for a total transaction of $51,762.25.

On Tuesday, August 3rd, Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of Carvana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.95, for a total value of $51,762.25.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of Carvana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.39, for a total value of $48,420.45.

Shares of NYSE:CVNA traded down $8.76 during trading on Monday, reaching $294.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,017,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,360,895. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $335.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $299.34. The company has a market capitalization of $50.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -251.34 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. Carvana Co. has a one year low of $179.24 and a one year high of $376.83.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 0.94% and a negative return on equity of 6.20%. Equities research analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVNA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Carvana from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Carvana from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Carvana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Carvana in a research report on Sunday, August 8th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Carvana from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carvana presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $343.08.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Carvana by 4.9% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Carvana by 164.5% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Carvana by 24.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in Carvana by 4.3% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 12,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in Carvana by 85.7% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 54.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

