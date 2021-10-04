carVertical Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $195,248.00 (CV)

carVertical (CURRENCY:CV) traded 16.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 4th. Over the last week, carVertical has traded 39.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One carVertical coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. carVertical has a market cap of $5.17 million and approximately $195,248.00 worth of carVertical was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,240.77 or 0.08614841 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002030 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.47 or 0.00053767 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002618 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $136.93 or 0.00278157 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.96 or 0.00113675 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002030 BTC.

carVertical is a coin. It launched on December 13th, 2017. carVertical’s total supply is 9,835,745,292 coins and its circulating supply is 7,625,478,192 coins. carVertical’s official website is www.carvertical.com/investors . The Reddit community for carVertical is /r/carvertical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . carVertical’s official Twitter account is @verticalcar and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CarVertical is a blockchain-based vehicle history registry. The CarVertical will allow the network users to register their vehicles on the blockchain as a property and by installing a miner into the vehicle OBD slot (On-Board Diagnostics) generate a stream of real-time information that will be used to calculate the real value of the vehicle. In order to calculate the real value of a certain vehicle, the CarVertical team will use machine learning and advanced mathematical models. Furthermore, the CarVertical will feature a wallet that will serve as a gateway to most of their services, including the car's registration and maintenance records previously mentioned, and also perform insurance or technical inspection tasks. CarVertical token (CV) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the network users that provide information about the vehicle. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as carVertical directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade carVertical should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase carVertical using one of the exchanges listed above.

