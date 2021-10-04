Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.80.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CWST shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CWST opened at $77.50 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.18. Casella Waste Systems has a 1-year low of $53.43 and a 1-year high of $80.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.67, a P/E/G ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The firm had revenue of $215.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.00 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Casella Waste Systems will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Douglas R. Casella sold 64,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total transaction of $4,391,409.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John W. Casella sold 23,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total value of $1,614,431.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,379,346.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 187,475 shares of company stock valued at $12,972,445. Company insiders own 6.04% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 9,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

About Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments.

Recommended Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.