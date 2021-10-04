Casper (CSPR) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $14.64 Million

Casper (CURRENCY:CSPR) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 4th. During the last week, Casper has traded 12.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Casper has a total market cap of $231.43 million and approximately $14.64 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Casper coin can currently be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000213 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002163 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.89 or 0.00064919 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.45 or 0.00101828 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $66.57 or 0.00139933 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,488.51 or 0.99816834 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,307.48 or 0.06952042 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002556 BTC.

About Casper

Casper’s total supply is 10,385,936,772 coins and its circulating supply is 2,283,794,159 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @Casper_Network

Casper Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Casper should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Casper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

