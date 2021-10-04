Castle Hits Market Capitalization of $22,019.06 (CSTL)

Castle (CURRENCY:CSTL) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 4th. In the last week, Castle has traded 7.3% lower against the dollar. Castle has a market capitalization of $22,019.06 and $31.00 worth of Castle was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Castle coin can currently be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Castle alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $174.26 or 0.00353810 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000794 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00007422 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001941 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00007769 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $417.29 or 0.00847225 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000015 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000014 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Castle Profile

Castle (CRYPTO:CSTL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 9th, 2017. Castle’s total supply is 22,362,176 coins. Castle’s official Twitter account is @Castle_CSTL . Castle’s official website is projectcastle.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Castle has built Axioms, a decentralized crypto platform where businesses can buy airdrop automation on the platform using its coins. The platform is accessible here: https://platform.axioms.app . Castle will provide a platform where every person who is launching a coin can decide the requirements for users to receive airdrops. Born from a community of crypto enthusiasts, the founders of castle seek to revolutionize the way airdrops are distributed at the click of finger button. “

Buying and Selling Castle

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Castle should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Castle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Castle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.