Castweet (CTT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $244.00

Castweet (CURRENCY:CTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 4th. During the last seven days, Castweet has traded 4.4% higher against the dollar. Castweet has a market cap of $123,614.21 and approximately $244.00 worth of Castweet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Castweet coin can now be bought for about $0.0689 or 0.00000140 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sora (XOR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $244.95 or 0.00497341 BTC.

Zen Protocol (ZP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000076 BTC.

BitcoinSoV (BSOV) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000529 BTC.

VeraOne (VRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58.35 or 0.00118475 BTC.

Bytus (BYTS) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001343 BTC.

Bone (BONE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000161 BTC.

EtherBone (ETHBN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ENTONE (ENTONE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000047 BTC.

About Castweet

CTT is a coin. Castweet’s total supply is 99,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,793,952 coins. The official message board for Castweet is medium.com/@castweet . Castweet’s official Twitter account is @codetractio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Castweet is www.castweet.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Castweet goal is to create a platform that viewers prefer over other live-streaming competitors as their participation is both compensated and motivated. With this viewer-centric approach, viewers are motivated to not only view, but also engage, share, and shape the development of the platform. “

Buying and Selling Castweet

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castweet directly using US dollars.

