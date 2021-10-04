CCUniverse Hits 1-Day Volume of $50.00 (UVU)

CCUniverse (CURRENCY:UVU) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 4th. One CCUniverse coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, CCUniverse has traded 22.8% lower against the US dollar. CCUniverse has a total market capitalization of $9,847.50 and approximately $50.00 worth of CCUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About CCUniverse

UVU is a coin. It was first traded on April 17th, 2019. CCUniverse’s total supply is 1,008,269,146 coins and its circulating supply is 1,000,660,283 coins. The official message board for CCUniverse is medium.com/@ccuniverseuvucoin . The official website for CCUniverse is ccuniverse.org . CCUniverse’s official Twitter account is @ccuniversefound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CCUniverse is https://reddit.com/r/CCUniverseUvu

According to CryptoCompare, “UVU Coin its a token (WAVES-based) of CCUniverse Project. It is a blockchain project which combined to 3 groups of activity in infrastructure. 1) It is standing ATM's at local areas 2) Electric Cars Rental program 3) Innovative Real Estates program. All these programs will be connected with the CCUniverse cryptocurrency economy, UVU Coin. The whole idea is the real value at cryptocurrency & blockchain market. “

Buying and Selling CCUniverse

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CCUniverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CCUniverse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CCUniverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

