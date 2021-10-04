Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) Short Interest Update

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,300,000 shares, a decline of 27.9% from the August 31st total of 14,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,530,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Cenovus Energy stock opened at $10.06 on Monday. Cenovus Energy has a fifty-two week low of $3.15 and a fifty-two week high of $10.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.46. The stock has a market cap of $20.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -201.20 and a beta of 3.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.18). Cenovus Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 0.43%. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Cenovus Energy will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.0139 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3.77%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CVE. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.07.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Cenovus Energy by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,386,194 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $358,159,000 after buying an additional 164,241 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Cenovus Energy by 15.0% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,452,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $176,146,000 after buying an additional 3,053,396 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Cenovus Energy by 6.9% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,383,317 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $99,247,000 after buying an additional 673,841 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in Cenovus Energy by 41.9% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,262,649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $106,850,000 after buying an additional 2,736,277 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Cenovus Energy by 191.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,791,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $74,645,000 after buying an additional 5,121,756 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.30% of the company’s stock.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy, Inc engages in provision of gas and oil. Its activities include development, production, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLS), and natural gas in Canada. The firm operates through four segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Refining & Marketing, and Corporate & Eliminations.

