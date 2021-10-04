Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) Hits New 12-Month High at $10.61

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.61 and last traded at $10.61, with a volume of 145100 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.06.

Several research firms have commented on CVE. UBS Group upgraded Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Cenovus Energy from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.07.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.33 billion, a PE ratio of -210.20 and a beta of 3.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 2.61%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.0139 dividend. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -3.77%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVE. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Cenovus Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cenovus Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, SCP Investment LP acquired a new position in Cenovus Energy during the first quarter worth $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.30% of the company’s stock.

About Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE)

Cenovus Energy, Inc engages in provision of gas and oil. Its activities include development, production, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLS), and natural gas in Canada. The firm operates through four segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Refining & Marketing, and Corporate & Eliminations.

