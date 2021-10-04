Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Acquired by Boston Partners

Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 101.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,355,416 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,701,038 shares during the quarter. Centene accounts for 0.9% of Boston Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Boston Partners owned about 1.60% of Centene worth $682,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Centene during the first quarter worth $28,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Centene by 800.0% in the first quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Centene by 166.7% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Centene by 228.0% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Centene by 85.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 91.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CNC traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $63.70. 8,688 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,751,487. The firm has a market cap of $37.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.46. Centene Co. has a 1 year low of $57.16 and a 1 year high of $75.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.44.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $31.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.11 billion. Centene had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Centene from $88.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Centene from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Centene from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Centene in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Centene from $73.50 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.78.

In other news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 9,366 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $655,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent D. Layton sold 4,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

