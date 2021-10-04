Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Stock Price Up 5.6%

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) shares traded up 5.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.41 and last traded at $7.41. 63,437 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 8,400,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.02.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen raised Centennial Resource Development from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $5.75 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Centennial Resource Development from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Centennial Resource Development in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.72.
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.
In other Centennial Resource Development news, COO Matthew R. Garrison sold 89,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total value of $456,171.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 38.60% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 81.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,146,650 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $14,554,000 after purchasing an additional 963,970 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Centennial Resource Development in the second quarter valued at $915,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Centennial Resource Development by 250.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,547,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $24,049,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535,228 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Centennial Resource Development in the second quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Centennial Resource Development in the second quarter valued at $340,000. 69.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV)
Centennial Resource Development, Inc operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.
