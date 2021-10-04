Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Stock Price Up 5.6%

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) shares traded up 5.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.41 and last traded at $7.41. 63,437 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 8,400,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.02.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen raised Centennial Resource Development from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $5.75 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Centennial Resource Development from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Centennial Resource Development in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.72.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $232.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.91 million. Centennial Resource Development had a negative return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 27.68%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Centennial Resource Development news, COO Matthew R. Garrison sold 89,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total value of $456,171.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 38.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 81.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,146,650 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $14,554,000 after purchasing an additional 963,970 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Centennial Resource Development in the second quarter valued at $915,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Centennial Resource Development by 250.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,547,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $24,049,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535,228 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Centennial Resource Development in the second quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Centennial Resource Development in the second quarter valued at $340,000. 69.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

