CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Shares Purchased by Boston Partners

Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,468,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,148 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned 3.96% of CenterPoint Energy worth $575,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 15.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,618,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,265,690,000 after acquiring an additional 6,966,525 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,403,539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $235,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,750 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,118,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $205,965,000 after buying an additional 302,251 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 8.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,265,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $187,219,000 after purchasing an additional 629,149 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 8.2% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,070,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $160,104,000 after purchasing an additional 533,379 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CNP. Citigroup began coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. assumed coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.18.

NYSE:CNP traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $25.21. 32,610 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,440,226. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.98. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $19.10 and a one year high of $27.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.85.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This is a positive change from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.71%.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D); Indiana Electric Integrated; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Infrastructure Services; Midstream Investments; and Corporate and Other.

