Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU) Short Interest Up 55.9% in September

Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 247,000 shares, a growth of 55.9% from the August 31st total of 158,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 266,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Central Puerto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEPU. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Central Puerto during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Central Puerto in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Central Puerto in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Central Puerto by 6,923.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 13,777 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Central Puerto in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CEPU opened at $3.10 on Monday. Central Puerto has a one year low of $1.90 and a one year high of $3.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $469.35 million, a P/E ratio of -309.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.59.

Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. Central Puerto had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 2.82%. The company had revenue of $130.44 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Central Puerto will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

About Central Puerto

Central Puerto SA engages in the generation and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power Generation from Conventional Sources; Electric Power Generation from Renewable Sources; Natural Gas Transport and Distribution; and Others. The Natural Gas Transport and Distribution segment provides natural gas distribution public sector service in the Cuyo and Centro regions of Argentina and it is also engaged in the natural gas transport sector service.

