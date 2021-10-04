Centric Cash (CNS) Market Cap Tops $1.24 Million

Centric Cash (CURRENCY:CNS) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. During the last seven days, Centric Cash has traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar. One Centric Cash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Centric Cash has a market cap of $1.24 million and $161,027.00 worth of Centric Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000602 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000727 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.46 or 0.00051766 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About Centric Cash

Centric Cash is a coin. Centric Cash’s total supply is 3,977,658,038 coins. Centric Cash’s official Twitter account is @CentricRise and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Centric Cash is https://reddit.com/r/joincentric . Centric Cash’s official website is www.joincentric.com

According to CryptoCompare, “In the Centric economy, there are two currencies, Centric Cash and Centric Rise. Each currency serves a different purpose. Centric Cash (CNS) provides liquidity, facilitating the flow of capital in and out of the economy. Centric Rise (CNR) is a store of value used within the economy. “

Centric Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centric Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centric Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Centric Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

