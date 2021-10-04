Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CPYYY shares. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Centrica from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Centrica in a report on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Centrica in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Centrica in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut Centrica from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a 55.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of CPYYY opened at $3.09 on Monday. Centrica has a 1 year low of $1.83 and a 1 year high of $3.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.88.

Centrica Plc engages in the provision of energy supply and services. The company was founded on March 16, 1995 and is headquartered in Windsor, the United Kingdom.

