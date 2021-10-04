Centrifuge (CFG) Price Hits $2.03 on Top Exchanges

Centrifuge (CURRENCY:CFG) traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. One Centrifuge coin can now be bought for approximately $2.03 or 0.00004113 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Centrifuge has traded up 62.7% against the U.S. dollar. Centrifuge has a total market cap of $219.61 million and approximately $277,510.00 worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002029 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002128 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.09 or 0.00063105 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.79 or 0.00099033 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $68.86 or 0.00139765 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 62.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49,212.92 or 0.99886138 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,361.04 or 0.06821819 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002632 BTC.

About Centrifuge

Centrifuge’s total supply is 430,011,123 coins and its circulating supply is 108,375,992 coins. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge

Centrifuge Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrifuge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centrifuge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Centrifuge using one of the exchanges listed above.

