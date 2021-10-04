Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) vs. BrewBilt Brewing (OTCMKTS:BRBL) Head to Head Review

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) and BrewBilt Brewing (OTCMKTS:BRBL) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ceragon Networks and BrewBilt Brewing’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ceragon Networks $262.88 million 1.10 -$17.09 million ($0.16) -21.63 BrewBilt Brewing $480,000.00 2.38 N/A N/A N/A

BrewBilt Brewing has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ceragon Networks.

Risk and Volatility

Ceragon Networks has a beta of 1.73, indicating that its stock price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BrewBilt Brewing has a beta of 4.34, indicating that its stock price is 334% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Ceragon Networks and BrewBilt Brewing’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ceragon Networks -2.71% -2.69% -1.40% BrewBilt Brewing N/A N/A -886.41%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Ceragon Networks and BrewBilt Brewing, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ceragon Networks 0 0 3 0 3.00 BrewBilt Brewing 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ceragon Networks presently has a consensus target price of $5.38, suggesting a potential upside of 55.35%. Given Ceragon Networks’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Ceragon Networks is more favorable than BrewBilt Brewing.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

13.5% of Ceragon Networks shares are held by institutional investors. 19.0% of Ceragon Networks shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of BrewBilt Brewing shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Ceragon Networks beats BrewBilt Brewing on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ceragon Networks Company Profile

Ceragon Networks Ltd. engages in the provision of wireless backhaul solutions. Its products include radio units, management systems, small cell hauling, packet and hybrid microwave, and long haul solutions. The company was founded on July 23, 1996 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

BrewBilt Brewing Company Profile

BrewBilt Brewing Co. engages in the manufacture and sale of audio-video system technologies. Its product portfolio includes protection switches, high definition routers, analog routers, control panels, sound pals, and audio distribution. It offers advanced applications utilized in the commercial and government broadcast industry. The company was founded on November 15, 2006 and is headquartered in Grass Valley, CA.

