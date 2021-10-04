Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Shares Purchased by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 131.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,925 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,345 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cerner were worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Cerner by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 10,172,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,173,000 after purchasing an additional 914,157 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cerner by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,870,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514,957 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its position in shares of Cerner by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,167,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,740,000 after purchasing an additional 900,030 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Cerner by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,890,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,904,000 after acquiring an additional 156,789 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,660,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,262,000 after buying an additional 868,561 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cerner stock opened at $70.34 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $20.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.68. Cerner Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.96 and a fifty-two week high of $84.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 12.54%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cerner Co. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 24th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.92%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CERN. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cerner from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Cerner from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Cerner from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on Cerner from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.40.

In other Cerner news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total transaction of $561,050.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,570.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 9,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total transaction of $796,123.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,739 shares of company stock valued at $2,273,398 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Cerner

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

