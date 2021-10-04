CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) Director Kyle Kitagawa Sells 10,075 Shares

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) Director Kyle Kitagawa sold 10,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.87, for a total value of C$18,881.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 700,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,312,550.30.

TSE:CEU traded up C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$1.89. 835,335 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 434,981. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$1.56 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.67. CES Energy Solutions Corp. has a twelve month low of C$0.64 and a twelve month high of C$2.05. The company has a market capitalization of C$483.15 million and a P/E ratio of 13.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.63, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 3.39.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$253.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$239.23 million. On average, research analysts expect that CES Energy Solutions Corp. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. TD Securities upped their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.25 to C$2.57 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.70 to C$2.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$2.95.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

