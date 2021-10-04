CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, a drop of 28.1% from the August 31st total of 1,460,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 146,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.2 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several research firms have weighed in on GIB. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of CGI from C$124.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CGI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Bank of America downgraded shares of CGI from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. CIBC upgraded shares of CGI from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$129.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.17.

CGI stock opened at $85.46 on Monday. CGI has a 1 year low of $60.58 and a 1 year high of $93.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $89.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.76. The company has a market cap of $20.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.09.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. CGI had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 19.58%. Sell-side analysts predict that CGI will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GIB. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in CGI during the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in CGI by 18.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 218,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,020,000 after buying an additional 34,441 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in CGI by 329.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 253,494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,096,000 after buying an additional 194,430 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in CGI by 23.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after buying an additional 3,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in CGI by 1,110.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 248,889 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,726,000 after buying an additional 228,324 shares in the last quarter. 51.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS) and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC).

