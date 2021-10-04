CHADS VC Trading 7.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days (CHADS)

CHADS VC (CURRENCY:CHADS) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 4th. CHADS VC has a total market cap of $2.24 million and $1,037.00 worth of CHADS VC was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CHADS VC has traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar. One CHADS VC coin can currently be bought for $0.0479 or 0.00000100 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,702.05 or 0.43404666 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.40 or 0.00055346 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 37.1% against the dollar and now trades at $148.99 or 0.00312376 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002651 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.84 or 0.00114990 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002098 BTC.

CHADS VC Coin Profile

CHADS VC (CRYPTO:CHADS) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2020. CHADS VC’s total supply is 58,730,642 coins and its circulating supply is 46,859,011 coins. CHADS VC’s official website is chads.vc . CHADS VC’s official Twitter account is @chadsvc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The CHADS token is a social experiment with a deflationary coin utilizing a novel burn curve mechanism. The lower the price users sell or transfer CHADS, the more of their tokens are burnt. “

Buying and Selling CHADS VC

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CHADS VC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CHADS VC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CHADS VC using one of the exchanges listed above.

