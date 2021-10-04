Champion Iron (OTCMKTS:CIAFF) PT Lowered to C$7.50

Champion Iron (OTCMKTS:CIAFF) had its target price reduced by analysts at Raymond James from C$8.50 to C$7.50 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

CIAFF has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Champion Iron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 18th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Champion Iron from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Champion Iron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Champion Iron from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Champion Iron from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Champion Iron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.50.

OTCMKTS CIAFF traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,190. Champion Iron has a 1-year low of $2.20 and a 1-year high of $5.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.31.

Champion Iron Ltd. engages in the production, exploration, and development of iron ore properties. Its portfolio includes Bloom Lake and Consolidated Fire Lake North. The company was founded on May 18, 2006 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

