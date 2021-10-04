Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) PT Lowered to C$7.50 at Raymond James

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$8.50 to C$7.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 81.16% from the company’s previous close.

CIA has been the topic of several other reports. Laurentian upped their price objective on Champion Iron from C$8.00 to C$8.40 in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Champion Iron from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Laurentian Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Champion Iron to C$8.40 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$8.50 target price on shares of Champion Iron in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.97.

Champion Iron stock traded down C$0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$4.14. The stock had a trading volume of 570,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,477. Champion Iron has a one year low of C$2.74 and a one year high of C$7.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.83. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.38, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.80.

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$545.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$292.50 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Champion Iron will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; and the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in northeastern Quebec.

